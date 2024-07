Lowe isn't in the Rays' lineup for Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After going 1-for-4 with a walk during Friday's series opener, Lowe will retreat to the dugout to begin Saturday's game as left-hander Andrew Heaney starts on the bump for Texas. Amed Rosario will fill the vacancy in the lineup, batting third while serving as the DH.