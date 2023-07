Lowe (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe has been sidelined for the last month with a herniated disc in his back, an injury which he battled for a large chunk of last season, as well. However, he's ready to go now after playing five rehab contests. Lowe had posted a .696 OPS with nine home runs in his first 50 games before getting hurt.