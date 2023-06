Lowe will be shut down from baseball activities for 2-to-3 weeks due to a herniated disc in his back, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The hope is that the injury will heal following the shutdown period, although there are no guarantees. He will need a build-up period after abandoning activities until late June, so there would seem to be a good chance Lowe could be out until around the All-Star break. Lowe also missed much of last season with back problems.