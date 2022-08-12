site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Lowe will sit Friday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe will get a breather after he went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts over the last two games of the series with the Brewers. Yu Chang will take over at second base and bat fifth in the series opener.
