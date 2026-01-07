Van Belle (elbow) signed a two-year, minor-league contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays let go of Van Belle earlier in the offseason following surgery to repair his UCL, but he will now rejoin the organization while he rehabs his injury. The 29-year-old righty isn't expected to pitch at all in 2026, but he may be an option for the Rays' 2027 pitching staff after turning in a 3.26 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 105 Triple-A innings in 2025.