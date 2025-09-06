The Rays placed Van Belle on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to right elbow inflammation, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Van Belle allowed two runs on four hits across two innings of relief in Friday's loss to the Guardians. He threw 37 pitches and faced 10 batters. The 29-year-old right-hander has appeared in four games out of the bullpen for the Rays this season, logging a 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 6:0 K:BB across 8.1 innings.