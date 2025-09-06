Van Belle will undergo an MRI on his injured right elbow Saturday night, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

According to Topkin, Van Belle is still experiencing pain and discomfort in his right elbow after throwing 37 pitches in Friday's loss to the Guardians. Van Belle said while he didn't feel a pop in his elbow Friday, he didn't feel comfortable throwing his fastball or sweeper. He's since been placed on the 15-day injured list, and the Rays are calling the injury right elbow inflammation for now.