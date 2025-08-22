The Rays recalled Van Belle from Triple-A Durham on Friday.

Van Belle will receive his first look in the majors after being acquired from the Reds in the Zack Littell trade last month. The 29-year-old is taking the roster spot of Joe Boyle, who had been working out of the rotation for Tampa Bay and started Thursday versus St. Louis. Van Belle should be a candidate to fill that spot given his 3.17 ERA across 105 innings at Triple-A this year, but the Rays have yet to announce their updated pitching plans. Van Belle will likely be available out of the bullpen for the at least the next few days since the rotation opening won't come back up until next week in Cleveland.