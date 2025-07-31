The Reds traded Van Belle to the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for Zack Littell, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds acquired Van Belle in a trade with Boston in mid-June, but he'll now be rerouted to Tampa Bay without ever making an appearance for the big-league club. The 28-year-old right-hander owns a 3.32 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 81.1 innings between the Red Sox's and Reds' Triple-A affiliates, and he'll likely head to Triple-A Durham now that he's with the Rays.