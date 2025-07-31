default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Reds traded Van Belle to the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for Zack Littell, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds acquired Van Belle in a trade with Boston in mid-June, but he'll now be rerouted to Tampa Bay without ever making an appearance for the big-league club. The 28-year-old right-hander owns a 3.32 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 81.1 innings between the Red Sox's and Reds' Triple-A affiliates, and he'll likely head to Triple-A Durham now that he's with the Rays.

More News