Rays' Bryan Baker: Allows homer but earns save

Baker allowed one run on one hit and struck out three over one inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

He came into the game on a 13-inning scoreless streak dating back to June 27. Julio Rodriguez snapped that streak with a two-out homer, but Baker bounced back to strike out Josh Naylor to end the game. Baker continues to dominate in the closer role, having converted 33 of 36 chances this season, and he's picked up a save in 14 of his last 15 appearances. The right-hander has a stellar 1.59 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 51:15 K:BB through 45.1 innings on the year.