Rays' Bryan Baker: Up to 20 saves

Baker earned the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Royals, allowing a run on one hit while striking out two in the ninth inning.

Baker gave up a solo home run to Josh Rojas with one out in the ninth that cut Tampa Bay's lead to two, but the right-hander rebounded to set down the next two Royals and pick up his 20th save this season. The homer marked the first run that Baker has given up in his last 13 innings. He's been excellent overall this season, posting a 2.01 ERA with 0.89 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB across 31.1 innings.