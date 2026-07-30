Rays' Bryan Baker: Up to 30 saves

Baker earned the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers, striking out two while working around a pair of walks in a scoreless ninth inning.

Texas got the tying and go-ahead runs on base after Baker issued a pair of walks, but the right-hander managed to keep them off the board to earn his 30th save of the season, tying Cade Smith for the MLB lead. Baker has been nearly untouchable of late, holding opponents scoreless over his last 11 innings and allowing just one run in his last 23 frames. His ERA is down to 1.49 across 42.1 innings this year with a 0.87 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB.