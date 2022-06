Faucher was recalled by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Faucher has been quite busy over the past week. He was recalled Friday only to be optioned two days later, but he's back again four days after that with Andrew Kittredge (elbow) hitting the injured list. Faucher's only major-league experience has come this season and has seen him allow five runs in two innings of relief work, so don't expect to see him handling high-leverage innings any time soon.