Rays' Casey Legumina: Opening Thursday

Legumina will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher Thursday against the Royals, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Legumina has given up two earned runs across his last two outings, but the Rays will trust him to handle the beginning of Thursday's series finale nonetheless. The 29-year-old was able to record five outs before being pulled during his last opening assignment, and he'll presumably remain in the game Thursday for a similar amount of time before handing the game over to bulk reliever Ian Seymour.