Rays' Casey Legumina: Effective as opener

Legumina allowed one hit and no walks in 1.2 scoreless innings while serving as the opener against the Rangers. He registered no strikeouts.

After struggling with Seattle, where he had a 4.63 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in eight appearances, Legumina has been effective since joining the Rays. The right-hander has a 3.51 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB in 33.1 innings for Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old has opened four times for the Rays, including his last two appearances, and has gone more than an inning and given up one run or fewer in both of those starts.