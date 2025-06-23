The Rays are expected to recall Simpson from Triple-A Durham prior to Tuesday's game in Kansas City, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kameron Misner has already been optioned to Durham, and his roster spot will be filled by Simpson. The speedy Simpson slashed .285/.315/.317 with 19 steals in 35 games earlier this season with the Rays and should see regular playing time in the outfield, at least against right-handers. Simpson should be scooped back up in fantasy leagues where he was dropped, particularly for managers in need of aid in the stolen-base category.