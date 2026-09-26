Simpson (foot) is not playing in Saturday's game against the Phillies and is unlikely to play in Sunday's regular-season finale, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Simpson was pulled early from Friday's game after fouling a ball off his right foot in the sixth inning. He told reporters Saturday that his foot was "just a little sore," but it looks like the speedy outfielder will be sidelined until Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series on Oct. 3. If that's the case, then Simpson will finish the regular season with a .306/.333/.356 slash line with 46 steals (on 60 attempts), 38 RBI, 22 extra-base hits (no home runs) and 66 runs scored across 612 plate appearances.