Simpson went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Red Sox.

Simpson drove in two runs on a single and then stole second in the first inning. The 25-year-old has hit safely in seven of his past eight games, tallying seven RBI and five steals in that span. He is now tied with Nasim Nunez for the major-league lead with 46 stolen bases and ranks second in the American League with a .309 batting average while recording 38 RBI and 65 runs scored across 597 plate appearances this season.