Rays' Chandler Simpson: Gets steal in win

Simpson went 1-for-2 with an RBI, run scored, and a steal in Wednesday's 4-2 win against the Blue Jays.

Simpson continued his hot hitting since the All-Star break with a well-rounded game of his own on Wednesday. Simpson has gone 10-for-21 (.476) with four stolen bases in that time frame while providing great defense in left field. The 25-year-old is now fourth in the league in stolen bases, but also leads the league in times caught stealing with 11 in 95 games, which almost matches his total of 12 from 2025 in 109 games.