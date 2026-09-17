Simpson went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a steal during the Rays' 4-3 win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Simpson was one of three Rays batters to smack an RBI double off Brady Basso, and the former showed off his speed with a steal in the third inning of Wednesday's win. Simpson has logged 40-plus steals in back-to-back seasons, and his 42 swiped bags are second-most in the majors behind Nasim Nunez (46). Simpson's .316 batting average also ranks second behind Luis Arraez (.316), and the former is fifth in the majors in hits (167) across 580 plate appearances.