Simpson went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Tuesday against the Mariners.

Simpson was the catalyst for the Rays' offense in the seventh inning, when he reached base on an infield single, stole third base and then came around to score the eventual game-winning run. This marked his first stolen base in seven starts, but he now has 39 total bags on the season in only 89 games. Simpson has also led off 17 straight contests for the Rays, scoring 11 runs and driving in six in that span.