Rays' Chandler Simpson: Two hits, steal in win

Simpson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Simpson has gone 11-for-27 (.407) over seven games in August, with all of his hits being singles. The outfielder also has four steals this month, giving him 31 on the year. He's batting .298 with a .682 OPS, no home runs, 23 RBI and 47 runs scored over 109 contests this season, posting rate stats virtually identical to his work in the same number of games a year ago. Most of his counting stats are slightly down from last year.