Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Royals.

Bethancourt took Josh Staumont yard in the eighth inning to record his sixth homer of the season. It was only his second home run since joining the Rays on July 11, and he's maintained a just a .200/.214/.327 line across 55 at-bats with his new team. Bethancourt has lost out on some playing time since the return of Francisco Mejia, but he has still been in the lineup for six of the team's last 12 games.