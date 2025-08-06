Morel will start at designated hitter and will bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays appear to be viewing the right-handed-hitting Morel exclusively as a short-side platoon player; each of his last six starts have come against left-handed pitching. Even as a streaming option against lefties, Morel hasn't been providing much value, as he's slashed just .181/.245/.330 with three home runs in 102 plate appearances versus southpaws heading into Wednesday.