Rays' Cody Hall: Inks deal with Rays
Hall signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with Tampa Bay on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hall played 25 games for Double-A Richmond in the Giants' system in 2017, posting a 2.79 ERA and 40:12 K:BB over 29 relief innings. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has only pitched in nine major-league games in his professional career, with the latest coming in 2016 with the Marlins. Although Hall will likely begin the season in Triple-A, the right-hander could find his way to the big leagues if he's able to replicate his form from last year.
