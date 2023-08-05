The Rays claimed Sulser off waivers from the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

After an extended absence due to a shoulder strain, Sulser returned to make a lone appearance out of the Arizona bullpen before being designated for assignment. The Tampa Bay front office has deemed Sulser of a 40-man roster spot despite his struggles in recent seasons. The right-hander pitched to a 2.70 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and eight saves with Baltimore in 2021.