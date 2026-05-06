Sulser earned the save Tuesday against the Blue Jays, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning.

Sulser entered with a one-run lead and efficiently handled Toronto's lineup, needing just 12 pitches to secure his second save of the season. After a rough start in which the right-hander allowed six earned runs over his first six appearances, the veteran has completely turned things around, tossing 9.2 consecutive scoreless innings since. Sulser now owns a 2.75 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 15:8 K:BB across 19.2 innings.