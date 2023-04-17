Tampa Bay selected Criswell's contract from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Criswell, who made one spot start with the Angels and the Rays over the past two seasons, will make his return to big leagues after starting three games with Triple-A Durham so far this season, surrendering four earned runs while striking out 10 batters over 11.2 innings. With Jalen Beeks slated to serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Monday's game in Cincinnati, Criswell makes for the most logical candidate to cover the bulk of the innings in long relief, potentially setting him up to claim a win if he enters the game while Tampa Bay is leading. A banged-up Rays rotation could return Zach Eflin (back) from the 15-day injured list as soon as this weekend, so Criswell may be in store for only a brief stay with the big club.