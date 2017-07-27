Rays' Diego Moreno: Designated for assignment
Moreno was designated for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Moreno was sent to Triple-A Durham after he was activated from the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, but he was deemed even more expendable following Tampa Bay's acquisition of Dan Jennings on Thursday. Moreno now heads into the waiver process to determine his next destination.
