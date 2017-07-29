Indians' Diego Moreno: Claimed by Indians
Moreno was claimed off waivers by the Indians on Saturday.
The Rays designated Moreno for assignment earlier in the week, one day after activating him from the 60-day DL. With this move, Moreno goes onto Cleveland's 40-man roster, but it doesn't sound like the team has plans to use the right-hander at the major-league level right away.
