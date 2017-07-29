Moreno was claimed off waivers by the Indians on Saturday.

The Rays designated Moreno for assignment earlier in the week, one day after activating him from the 60-day DL. With this move, Moreno goes onto Cleveland's 40-man roster, but it doesn't sound like the team has plans to use the right-hander at the major-league level right away.

