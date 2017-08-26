Play

Moreno was designated for assignment by the Indians on Saturday.

Moreno allowed just one run over nine innings for Triple-A Columbus, but he was removed from the 40-man roster in order to clear room for fellow reliever, Craig Breslow. He'll hit waivers for the second time this season to determine his next destination.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast