Rays' Diego Moreno: Activated from DL, sent to Triple-A
Moreno (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day DL and transferred to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.
Moreno hit the disabled list in late May due to right shoulder bursitis, but was finally able to take the field Tuesday with Durham during a rehab assignment. He tossed an inning of work, allowing just one hit while striking out a pair, although he did throw two wild pitches in the process. Moreno has made five appearances with the Rays this season, and could return to the major-league bullpen in the near future if he can provide solid results at the Triple-A level.
