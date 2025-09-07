Rasmussen allowed three hits and three walks across five scoreless innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Guardians. He struck out two.

While the Rays ultimately came up short Sunday, it was an encouraging effort from Rasmussen after he allowed three home runs to the Mariners in his last outing. The 30-year-old Rasmussen's ERA is down to 2.64 on the year with a 0.98 WHIP and 117 strikeouts through 28 starts (139.2 innings). He's currently scheduled to face the Cubs on the road his next time out.