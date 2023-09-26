Baker slashed .287/.346/.417 with one home run, 11 steals and a 22 percent strikeout rate in 30 games for Double-A Montgomery.

The 23-year-old outfielder posted a .307/.396/.491 slash line with 13 home runs and 38 steals in 90 games for High-A Bowling Green, but given that he was a couple years older than the typical prospect at that level, Baker's run at Double-A is more instructive. He split time pretty evenly between the three outfield spots, and given his plus-plus speed, Baker could provide some defensive value. The big question is whether he will do enough damage at the plate to avoid getting pigeonholed as a fourth or fifth outfielder. He should split his age-24 season between Double-A and Triple-A.