Baker was traded from the Rays to the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Matt Thaiss.

A fourth-round selection in 2021, Baker performed well until he reached an age-appropriate level at Double-A in 2023 as a 23-year-old. Since then, he's performed near league-average rates as an overall hitter while failing to hit for much power (two homers in 162 games above High-A). Baker has primarily played the corner outfield spots over the last couple years while also seeing time in center field and at second base.