Rays' Edwin Uceta: Throws off mound
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Uceta (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This is the first time Uceta has thrown off a mound since getting a cortisone shot for shoulder inflammation in mid-February. It was reported March 2 that Uceta was unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, but he hasn't been ruled out yet. Griffin Jax, Garrett Cleavinger and Bryan Baker are the top candidates for high-leverage work in the meantime.
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