Orze allowed an unearned run in one inning during Sunday's extra-inning win over the Twins. He walked one batter and earned a save.

Orze entered the 10th inning with a 7-4 lead and closed things out without much trouble aside from the automatic runner coming around to score. It was his first save since May 9 and he's converted each of his three chances this season. Orze owns a 2.79 ERA with a 35:13 K:BB across 38.2 innings this season. Pete Fairbanks threw 1.2 innings and earned a win Sunday.