Tampa Bay traded Orze to the Twins on Tuesday for minor-league pitcher Jacob Kisting, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Orze looked pretty good in his first extended run in the majors last season, posting a 3.02 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 40:19 K:BB over 41.2 innings across 33 appearances. He also picked up three saves and a hold. However, he spent most of the second half of the campaign in the minors after stumbling with the Rays in late June and early July. Orze has a good chance of earning a role in Minnesota's big-league bullpen for 2026, as the club is overhauling most of its relief corps.