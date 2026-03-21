Orze looks set to win a spot in the Minnesota bullpen despite giving up five runs in 6.2 innings (6.75 ERA) this spring with an 8:6 K:BB, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Orze has struggled a bit this spring with his control but the Twins are in need of right-handed relievers. Orze looked good in his first extended run in the majors last season with Tampa Bay before his offseason trade to Minnesota, posting a 3.02 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 40:19 K:BB over 41.2 innings across 33 appearances.