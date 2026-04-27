Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Cleavinger (calf) is on track to rejoin the active roster "closer to the weekend," Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Cleavinger has already made four rehab appearances with Triple-A Durham but has been shaky, yielding four runs with a 4:5 K:BB. The Rays want him to have a couple more rehab outings to sharpen things up before activating the reliever this weekend. Cleavinger has been out since late March with right calf tightness.