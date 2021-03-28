Rays manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that Jones (quadriceps) is expected to miss 6-to-10 weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The timeline Cash provided for Jones, a 2019 first-round pick, means that he won't be ready to go for the start of the minor-league season in May. Jones, who sustained the left quad strain in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, will likely conduct his rehab at the Rays' alternate training site before reporting to Low-A Charleston or High-A Bowling Green once he's fully healthy.