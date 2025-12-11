Jones signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Jones slashed .145/.254/.258 across 71 plate appearances with the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate before being released by the club in May. He then signed a minor-league deal with the Astros, but an injury forced him to miss most of the remainder of the season. Now with the Brewers, the 27-year-old projects to remain a minor-league depth piece.