Kim (back) fielded grounders Wednesday, and Rays manager Kevin Cash said the team is "happy with the progression" the infielder has made, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Kim has been receiving treatment for lower-back inflammation and appears to be trending in the right direction. He's eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Saturday, and the infielder may be ready to return by then. Carson Williams is off to a hot start while filling in for Kim at shortstop, but he could be pushed aside soon if the Rays elect to reinstall Kim as their primary option at the position.