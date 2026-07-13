Braves' Ha-Seong Kim: Cleared for rehab assignment

Atlanta announced Monday that Kim (finger) will begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Kim landed on the 10-day injured list July 4 after experiencing inflammation in his surgically repaired right middle finger, but he doesn't look like he'll be in store for a lengthy shutdown. He'll likely play at least a couple games in the FCL early this week before Atlanta decides whether to activate him ahead of its next game Friday versus the Rangers or have him continue his rehab assignment with a higher-level affiliate. After returning from a season-opening stint on the shelf and debuting for Atlanta on May 12, Kim produced a lowly .068/.171/.068 slash line over 82 plate appearances before landing back on the shelf. He'll likely have to settle for a reserve role in the middle infield once he's reinstated.