Rays' Ha-Seong Kim: Resumes baseball activity
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kim (shoulder/hamstring) resumed light baseball activity Monday, MLB.com reports.
Kim was pulled off a rehab assignment Thursday due to hamstring tightness. Assuming his ramp-up goes well, he is expected to resume work with Triple-A Durham within the next week.
