Feduccia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

After taking a seat against Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga in Sunday's 4-3 loss, the left-handed-hitting Feduccia will now give way to Nick Fortes behind the plate while the Rays face off against a right-hander (Trey Yesavage) in the series opener. Feduccia is batting just .156 since being acquired from the Dodgers at the trade deadline and could be at risk of losing out on his strong-side platoon role at catcher.