Feduccia went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The Rays have a fairly open competition for the top catcher gig ahead of the regular season, though the expectation for now is that the righty-hitting Nick Fortes will handle the primary spot to start the new year. That said, it's not out of the question that the lefty-hitting Feduccia could eventually carve out a strong-side platoon role behind the plate if he outperforms Fortes during spring training.