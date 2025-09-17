Feduccia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Feduccia is on the bench for the third time in four games and for the second time in three matchups with a right-handed starting pitcher (Kevin Gausman). Nick Fortes appears to have at least moved into a timeshare with Feduccia, if he hasn't already overtaken him as the Rays' preferred option behind the plate.