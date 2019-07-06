Gibaut was recalled by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gibaut will be replacing Brendan McKay, who won't be needed again before the All-Star break. Gibaut could be up for more than just a few days if he can come anywhere close to replicating his minor-league numbers. He owns a 2.22 ERA in his five-year professional career, striking out 30.5 percent of opposing hitters. That strikeout rate is sitting at an incredible 40.0 percent in 9.1 innings for Triple-A Durham this season.