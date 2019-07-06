Rays' Ian Gibaut: Called up for debut
Gibaut was recalled by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gibaut will be replacing Brendan McKay, who won't be needed again before the All-Star break. Gibaut could be up for more than just a few days if he can come anywhere close to replicating his minor-league numbers. He owns a 2.22 ERA in his five-year professional career, striking out 30.5 percent of opposing hitters. That strikeout rate is sitting at an incredible 40.0 percent in 9.1 innings for Triple-A Durham this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...