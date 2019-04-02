Rays' Ian Gibaut: On shelf at Triple-A
Gibaut (lat) will open the year on the 7-day IL with Triple-A Durham, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Gibaut is perhaps the best reliever on a loaded Durham pitching staff, but a mild lat strain that he suffered in February is still bothering him. When he gets healthy, it may not be long before he joins the big-league bullpen. Long term, he profiles as a high-end setup man.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start