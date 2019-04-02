Gibaut (lat) will open the year on the 7-day IL with Triple-A Durham, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Gibaut is perhaps the best reliever on a loaded Durham pitching staff, but a mild lat strain that he suffered in February is still bothering him. When he gets healthy, it may not be long before he joins the big-league bullpen. Long term, he profiles as a high-end setup man.